FAAN reopens domestic runway of Lagos airport 14 years after

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) has reopened the domestic runway of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos to flight operations.

Since 2008, airlines could not land or take off from the domestic runway because there no Runway lights, forcing airlines after landing to taxi from international to domestic airport.

The Runway, technically referred to as Runway 18L/36R was temporarily closed to flight operations on July 8, 2022, to allow for the completion of its ground lighting system.

In a statement by FAAN, it stated that with the project satisfactorily completed, the runway can now be used for flight operations as necessary safety infrastructure – example approach lights, runway threshold lights, runway centre line lights, runway edge lights have all been fully installed.

“The Authority uses this opportunity to express her appreciation to our stakeholders, particularly the airline operators, for their perseverance, cooperation and collaboration while the project lasted,” FAAN added.