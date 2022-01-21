FAAN prohibits untrained officials from driving on the airside

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has prohibited any airport official, who has neither undergone the mandatory airline drivers training, nor certified appropriately to drive on the airside of the nation’s airports.

In a statement, Henrietta Yakubu, general manager, Corporate Affairs said FAAN is re-emphasising this policy to ensure operational safety, following a recently averted airside incident involving a Customs official, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“With this directive, all airline officials, Security agencies, ground handling companies, and other stakeholders are hereby put on notice to ensure that their officials, that have airside related roles, and will need to drive, are sent to FAAN’S training department to undergo this mandatory training before been assigned to duty.

“The Authority will no longer take lightly any act of violation of this directive, in the interest of safety,” she stated.