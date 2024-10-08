FAAN explains cargo operations restriction, says viral assault video is blackmail

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has clarified a video circulating online, depicting a disagreement between its staff and an individual over cargo charges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal.

The Authority said that there was no form of molestation by FAAN staff, neither was there any request for a bribe from our staff during the incident, saying it was simply an act of blackmail.

It called on cargo agents to conduct operations only at designated areas or face sanctions by the Authority.

Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday, said contrary to reports, the individual involved was not a passenger but a cargo agent conducting illegal operations at the airport who refused to pay the stipulated charges for the cargo and behaved in an unacceptable manner, damaging equipment and straining our resources.

Read also: FAAN to situate magistrate courts across airports to prosecute touts, lawbreakers

“Our staff was simply ensuring that the correct levy was paid. We urge all cargo agents and members of the public to note that cargo operations should be restricted to designated cargo areas, utilizing proper vehicles, personnel, and pay the levies. Our cargo policies are designed to ensure adherence to international best practices, prevent damage to airport facilities, and prioritize customer service and safety.

“Specifically, we impose a fine of ₦5,000.00 on non-compliant cargoes for the following reasons:- Failure to utilize designated cargo terminals and damage to carousels resulting from improper cargo handling.

“FAAN remains committed to providing clear guidance on our policies and procedures. We advise the public to adhere to the rules guiding airport operations to avoid similar incidents in the future. By working together, we can ensure a safe and efficient airport experience for all,” FAAN explained in its statement.

Share