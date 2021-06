Ever wondered why it costs so much to get a national passport not just in Nigeria but across the world, even though the product is 98 percent paper component? Passports around the world cost different amounts, depending on which country one lives in, but grant freedom to travel throughout the world. First, some passports are…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login