Ethiopian Airlines to restart flight operations to Enugu, Kano soon

Ethiopian Airlines has announced its planned return to Enugu and Kano airports once the new terminals are officially declared open for operations.

With the completion of the new airport terminals and further improvements in Covid19 situation in Nigeria, the federal government has announced a phased reopening of Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt airports for international flights

Last week, Ethiopian Airlines operated a special flight to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano as part of the gradual process of reopening the airport.

Ethiopian Airlines is the only international airline that operates to Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu since it was gazetted as an International airport. It is also one of the airlines that operate into the Kano airport.

Ethiopian has been operating into Nigeria since 1960 and has stayed with Nigeria during good and difficult times. When the Abuja airport was closed for repairs, it was the only international airline that flew to the alternative airport in Kaduna.

In a statement, the airline said it was eager to provide its passengers with its traditional world-class service in the most technically advanced aircraft.

“Ethiopian is the first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner to all the four airports in Nigeria. It was also the first to bring the Airbus A350 to Nigeria.

“Before the Covid19 lockdown Ethiopian airlines operated to four airports in Nigeria. Since the gradual reopening of the airspace in Nigeria, only Lagos and Abuja airports were allowed for international flights,” the airline stated.