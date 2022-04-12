Ethiopian Airlines Lagos-Addis flight makes air return over technical issue
Ethiopian Airlines B777-200 flight ET900 en route to Addis Ababa returned to Lagos after take off due to a technical issue.
The airline disclosed in a statement that the passengers who were on board the plane have been taken to a hotel until another flight is arranged.
“We would like to apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to our esteemed passengers,” Shimeles Arage, general manager, Ethiopian Airlines Nigeria stated.