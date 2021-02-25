Ethiopian Airlines appoints Senait Ataklet as Abuja manager

A new Traffic and Sales Manager, Senait Ataklet has been appointed by Ethiopian Airlines for Abuja, Nigeria.

Senait Joined the Airline in 2002 and has served the airline in different departments and positions where she acquired extensive experience in the aviation industry.

She specialized on customer services and sales. She holds a Bsc degree in Management Information System and have earned numerous certificates in Customer Services and Aviation management.

She led the Airlines Holiday product development team in Addis Ababa before her Posting to Abuja. At Addis Ababa she contributed a lot to the development of the department combining the airline and tourism industry.

She proved herself as an expert on sales for inbound and outbound trip packages attracting different types of visitors to new and existing destinations.

A very strong passionate woman, Senait is an example of the leading African Airline’s Support for women. Ethiopian Airlines is known for empowering women and she will be the second woman to man the Abuja station.

She brings her passion for Tourism to the capital of Nigeria hoping to take ‘Connecting Africa to the world’ to a higher level.

Her Vision is to ‘ make a difference in development of our nations.’ She hopes to grow Tourism into Nigeria and from Nigeria by combining her experience in tourism and aviation.

Ethiopian flies to Abuja and Lagos only since the End of the Lockdown. It has been Flying to Nigeria since 1960. It is the First Airline to Bring the B787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 to Abuja.