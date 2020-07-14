Enugu airport to reopen 30th of August

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said the reconstruction project of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam international airport Enugu is 95 percent complete and will be reopened 30th, August for flight operations.

The Minister who stated this during an inspection of the runway project said the perimeter fence had been constructed and the airfield lightings fixed.

He expressed satisfaction with the work done, assuring that other projects embarked on within the airport and the cargo area were on course.

The airport runway project commenced last year with completion slated before easter of this year but unfortunately due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the work was halted.

The minister noted that since the remobilization of the contractor back to site a few months ago, the project has attained an appreciable level.