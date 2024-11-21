Emirates redefines frozen food temperature standards on flight with 15oC coalition

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has joined the Move to -15oC global coalition, securing its place as the first airline to bring its expertise to the initiative.

Emirates will lend its wealth of knowledge and experience in handling and shipping to the practical application of this potentially industry-changing initiative.

First launched at COP28 hosted in the UAE, the Move to -15oC coalition aims to redefine frozen food temperature standards and reduce energy consumption in the frozen food supply chain.

The working hypothesis suggests that a three-degree change in temperature could make a significant environmental impact with no compromise on food quality and safety.

By bringing together cross-industry partners, the coalition will explore the real-world implementation of this research through data sharing, suggested operational revisions, collaborating with members and stakeholders, as well as engaging with policymakers and regulators to educate and advocate.

Perishables represent Emirates SkyCargo’s largest business unit by tonnage, with 900 to 1,000 tonnes of fresh food travelling around the world on Emirates’ flights every day.

While frozen foods may represent a small percentage, the airline has built cool chain infrastructure, employed proprietary innovations and established working relationships across the supply chain that would provide key insight when reimagining the frozen food supply chain.

Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation, Emirates SkyCargo said, “We have long been leaders in the movement of perishable food, connecting the global agricultural community with their customers across the globe and delivering freshness you can taste.

“The Move to -15oC coalition is a future-looking concept, bringing together like minded partners to evolve the industry in line with current advancements in technology, equipment, facilities, packaging and more. We are excited to offer our insight and expertise to help shape the next phase of food logistics while driving meaningful environmental impact.”

Thomas Eskesen, Chairman of the Move to -15°C Coalition, says, “We are excited to welcome Emirates to our Coalition. The airline industry plays a vital role in the global cold chain, and having a leading airline like Emirates on board represents a key step forward to us.

”Ambitious climate action across the complex frozen food supply chain – which includes food production, ports, shipping, road, rail and air freight, cold storage and retail – can only happen through cross-sector collaboration. By joining the Coalition, Emirates is demonstrating that change is possible through industries joining forces.”

The Move to -15°C coalition was established in 2023, following the launch of the Three Degrees of Change report, an academic paper supported by global logistics firm, DP World, and delivered by experts from the Paris-based International Institute of Refrigeration, the University of Birmingham, and London South Bank University, among others.

