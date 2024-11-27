Emirates marks delivery milestone with first Airbus A350

Emirates has unveiled the very first Airbus A350-900 to join its fleet at an exclusive event showcase in Dubai. The new aircraft takes technology to another level and the addition to the Emirates fleet primes the airline for growth amid robust travel demand

Marking a first in aviation history, the Emirates A350 will feature a high-performance, new-generation antennae which will significantly improve inflight connectivity taking full advantage of ViaSat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network. Customers will enjoy uninterrupted global connectivity across all destinations, including over the North Pole for flights going to the Americas.

The event, led by Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline in the presence of Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy was attended by VIP guests, aerospace partners, government officials and dignitaries, members of the media, as well as aviation enthusiasts.

Guests were able to experience the aircraft’s interiors, equipped with its next-generation products and latest technologies.

The Emirates A350 features three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

The latest onboard products reflect the airline’s commitment to delivering a premium passenger experience while optimising operational efficiency. The Emirates A350 is the first new aircraft type to join Emirates’ fleet since 2008.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, of Emirates Airline & Group said: “Today is an exciting milestone for Emirates as we showcase our first A350 and usher in a new era for our fleet and network growth. This aircraft sets the stage for Emirates to spread its wings farther by offering added range, efficiency and flexibility to our network, enabling us to meet customer demand in new markets and unlock new opportunities in the cities that we serve.

“Onboard, our updated interiors and seating configurations will help us deliver a more elevated and comfortable experience to travellers across every cabin class. The 65 Emirates A350s joining our fleet in the coming years fit into the airline’s broader plans to support our visionary leadership’s Dubai’s D33 Strategy, which will transform the city into a pivotal hub in the global economy by expanding its connectivity and reach.”

Phillipe Mhun, Executive Vice President Programmes & Services for Airbus said: “We are proud to further expand our strategic partnership with Emirates which has flourished nearly 4 decades ago with the A300, the A330, the A340 and the A380. Marking a new chapter for Airbus, we expect the A350 to become an integral member of the Emirates’ fleet and support its continued growth and sustainability ambitions.”

Omar Ali Adib, SVP of Customer – Middle East and Africa for Rolls-Royce, said: “The collaborative effort between Emirates, Airbus and Rolls-Royce exemplifies what can be achieved when we share a commitment to excellence and build a long-term partnership that makes us all stronger. With our £1bn investment in durability across our Trent engine family, we are committed to continuing to evolve and improve in the years ahead.”

Apart from its newly delivered A350, Emirates operates two other aircraft types around the world to 140 destinations – the widebody Boeing 777 aircraft and the iconic ‘double decker’ Airbus A380 aircraft. The A350’s introduction will enable Emirates to expand into new destinations globally, including mid-sized airports unsuited for larger aircraft. The Emirates A350 will be delivered in two versions – one for regional routes and one for ultra-long-haul routes.

With extra high ceilings and wider aisles in all classes, the Emirates A350 is sleek yet spacious inside. Customer comfort is a top priority, and the seat configurations offer more space and privacy to every traveller.

The Emirates A350 takes technology to another level. Customers can now adjust their electric window blinds at the touch of a button. The aerBlade dual blind system will feature in Business and Premium Economy Class offering two shaded options, and the aerBlade single blind systems will make a debut in Economy Class, with all blinds showing the Emirates Ghaf tree motif when closed.

Business Class on the Emirates A350 will feature 32 luxurious leather Lounge seats’, inspired by the Mercedes S Class for an exceptional travel experience.

The A350 aircraft will feature brand new additions of wireless charging on the side cocktail table in Business Class, and in-seat lighting controls with 5 streams of light. The 1-2-1 seat configuration in the A350 Business Class ensures a very private, exclusive experience.

Customers will enjoy uninterrupted global connectivity across all destinations, including over the North Pole for flights going to the Americas. At an investment of more than USD two million per aircraft, customers will notice an improved user portal with a faster sign-in for new users and a swifter log-in for Skywards customers.

The airline plans to make its first scheduled commercial A350 flight to Edinburgh on 3rd January 2025. In the months to follow, customers can look forward to experiencing the Emirates A350 in existing GCC points like Bahrain, Muscat and Kuwait, Lyon and Bologna in Europe, and Colombo, Mumbai and Ahmedabad in West Asia in addition to new travel opportunities that are up to 15 hours from Dubai– to be announced in 2025.

The Emirates A350 is celebrated as the most fuel-efficient large widebody aircraft and also offers customers a substantial reduction in noise. Emirates customers can take advantage of the peaceful ambience and elevated comfort in the quietest twin-aisle cabin of any aircraft.

