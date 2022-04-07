Emirates increases flights into Nigeria

Emirates has announced that it is increasing flights into Nigeria, offering passengers increased connectivity to and from Lagos and Abuja, to Dubai and beyond to the airline’s global network of over 120 destinations.

Starting from 1 July, Emirates will add additional flights to its existing daily service to Lagos, taking its weekly flight count to 11.,

This is aimed at meeting demand in and out of the market and providing customers in Nigeria more access to Dubai and onwards to its global network, the organisation said.

According to the airline, the services will increase to double flights daily from 1 September 2022, taking the airline’s services to pre-pandemic levels.

The additional flight from Dubai to Lagos will operate as EK781, departing Dubai at 0400 hrs, and arriving in Lagos at 0840 hrs, local time. The return flight will operate as EK782, departing Lagos at 1205 hrs, and landing in Dubai at 2250 hrs, local time.

Emirates says it will also ramp up its services to Abuja in line with accelerated demand to and from Nigeria’s capital city, offering five weekly flights starting from 1 May, 2022, and then a daily service from 1 September, 2022.

The company maintained that the increased services demonstrate “Emirates’ commitment to Nigeria”, as it continues to respond to increasing demand for international air travel by offering more choice and flexibility to its customers.

Emirates also announced that it will ramp up its global operations with the restart of services to four destinations, including: Bali from May 1, London Stansted from August 1, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires from November 2.

The airline says it will boost services to Mauritius and Singapore to serve market demand.