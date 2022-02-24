Embraer, Air Peace sign services agreement for the E-Jets E2s fleet

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer announced Thursday, during the MRO Middle East, in Dubai, that it has signed a comprehensive long-term services agreement with Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, to support the airline’s E195-E2 and ERJ fleet.

The contract includes access to the Pool Program, which includes component exchanges and repair services for hundreds of reparable items for Air Peace’s Embraer aircraft, and the installation of the Ahead-Pro (Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis – PROgnosis) in the airline’s E195-E2 fleet.

This service agreement with Embraer is important to Air Peace’s operational success, offering us immediate access to an inventory of parts, that is efficiently managed and reduces our capex(capital expenditure) requirement for initial provision of spare parts,” Oluwatoyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace said.

“In addition, with the Ahead-Pro, we will be able to anticipate any potential maintenance issues and optimise the aircraft use, enhancing our fleet schedule reliability.”

Air Peace is the launch customer in Africa for the E2s, the newest, most efficient, and most comfortable aircraft in the segment.

The airline is also the global launch customer for Embraer’s innovative premium staggered seating design. The airline has 13 firm orders for the E195-E2s, with 17 remaining purchase rights for the same model while operating 8 ERJs 145. Five of the 13 firm orders were delivered in 2021, with more to be delivered this year.

“Every service contract is important because it shows the customers’ trust in Embraer’s direct support of our products. As the first E2 operator in Africa, our main goal is to support Air Peace’s smooth aircraft operations,” Danielle Vardaro, Head of Worldwide Customer Support and Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Services & Support said.

The Pool Program will provide the most efficient and reliable solutions to Air Peace’s fleet. The airline will benefit from the availability of spare parts, enjoy significant savings on repair and service costs, and maintain a profitable operation. Currently, the Pool Program supports more than 50 airlines worldwide.

Embraer’s Pool Program is designed to allow airlines to minimize their upfront investment in high-value repairable inventories and resources and to take advantage of Embraer’s technical expertise and its vast component repair service provider network.