Dubai concedes to Nigeria, announces acceptance of PCR test for travellers 

Dubai, which had refused to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RTD’s) has on Saturday announced a new travel protocol now accepting to carry Nigerian passengers who present negative PCR test results taken within 48 hours before departure.

On Dubai’s official Instagram page on Saturday it announced travel protocol stating that as part of easing inbound travel restrictions, Dubai’s supreme court Committee of crisis and disaster management has introduced new entry protocols for passengers effective from 23 June 2021.

The new entry protocols were extended to Inbound passengers from Nigeria, South Africa and Dubai.

According to the new protocol by the Dubai government, outbound passengers from Nigeria must have received a negative test result for a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, UAE citizens exempted.

“Passengers should present a negative PCR test certificate with QR codes from labs approved by the Nigerian government.

“All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations,” Dubai government stated.

Dubai had in February 2021 insisted that Nigerian passengers must conduct rapid diagnostic test (RTD’s) before boarding but this was resisted by the Nigerian government who insisted that Emirates suspend its Rapid Antigen Test, which the airline said was a prerequisite for granting other airlines access into Dubai.