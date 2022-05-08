Domestic airlines dump flight suspension plan

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has withdrawn action to suspend flight operations following the increase in aviation fuel.

IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA

“In view of the above and in the interest of national economy and security considerations, AON hereby wishes to notify the general public that the earlier announced shutdown of operations on May 9, 2022 is hereby suspended in good faith pending the outcome of hopefully fruitful engagement with government,” AON stated.

Already airlines that had earlier pulled out of the planned suspension had taken advantage of the passengers’ glut by raising fares by 100 percent.

Fares from Lagos to Abuja, Owerri, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano and Asaba saw a rise by 100 percent.

Airlines charged between N85,000 to N100,000 for a one hour flight which cost N50,000 two days ago, with a full load factor.

On Friday, AON disclosed plans to shut down operations following the continuous increase in Aviation fuel.

The suspension of flight agreement statement which were signed by managing directors of Max Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Ibom Air, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, Azman Air, Overland, Dana Air and Air Peace, over the rise in aviation fuel price (JetA1) has since seen airlines pull out citing the impact the action would bring to passengers.

