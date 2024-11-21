Delta tops 5 categories in Forbes Air Travel Guide Luxury leaders

Delta led among U.S. airlines in Forbes Travel Guide’s inaugural Verified Air Travel Awards, with first place wins in five categories rating the best airline and airport experiences across the globe.

A “strong reputation for its consistency, loyalty program and customer service” earned Delta the Best U.S. Airline award.

“We continue to make significant investments throughout every point in our customers’ travel journey to deliver the elevated experiences they want and deserve,” said Allison Ausband, E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer.

“These recognitions are a testament to each of those efforts and to the Delta people who go above and beyond in bringing these experiences and innovations to life.”

After researching and selecting the nominees, FTG surveyed 5,000 of the most well-traveled people in the hospitality industry to determine the winners, with results validated and backed by its experts and 66-year-old Star Ratings system.

In addition to “Best U.S. Airline,” Delta took the top spot for:

Best Domestic Business Class

Flying Delta One “gives you access to the new Delta One lounges, Missoni amenity kits with Grown Alchemist products and a 180-degree flatbed seat.”

Best U.S. Airline Lounge: JFK Delta One lounge

“The first lounge dedicated to Delta One passengers debuted in June with an expansive 39,707-square-foot space that includes a year-round terrace, nine relaxation pods, eight shower suites and a full-service brasserie.”

Best Loyalty Program

“The complimentary SkyMiles program gives members free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights (and soon international ones), miles without expiration dates and the ability to earn miles with more than 20 partners.”

Best Airline App

“The user-friendly app allows you to upgrade your seat, receive the latest gate and flight changes, track your bags, navigate airports, locate Sky Club lounges and more.”

Share