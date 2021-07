Delta Air Lines returned its operations at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport to pre-pandemic levels with the resumption of its nonstop service between the capital and New York-JFK four times a week. The flight from New York-JFK joins Delta’s existing daily service to Atlanta, which restarted last September following a short suspension due to the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login