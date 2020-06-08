Delta airlines blocks middle-seat selection for more space cap cabin seating through Sept. 30

Delta airlines is extending its commitment to make more space for safer travel by continuing to block the selection of middle seats and capping seating in every cabin through Sept. 30, 2020.

Through Sept. 30, Delta will ensure more space for customers on all aircraft by capping seating at 50 percent in First Class; 60 percent in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+, and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in Delta One to reduce the total number of customers on board.

All middle seats will continue to be shown as unavailable or not assignable when selecting seats via the Fly Delta app or online. It will also continue to block the selection of some aisle seats in aircraft with 2×2 seating configurations.

“Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch. “Delta is offering the highest standards in safety and cleanliness so we’re ready for customers when they’re ready to fly again.” he added.

Starting June 10, Delta will resume automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades to Delta One (domestic U.S.), First Class and Delta Comfort+ – which were previously being managed at the gate.

On routes where increasing customer demand is driving flight loads closer to caps, Delta will look for opportunities to upsize to a larger aircraft type or add more flying.

Delta also requires customers and employees to wear face coverings throughout the travel journey to ensure an extra layer of protection while adding social distance markers in check-in lobbies, Delta Sky Club check-in areas, at the gate and down the jetbridge to encourage customers to stand apart.

In addition, Delta will Wipe down check-in lobbies, self-service kiosks, gate counters and baggage claims many times throughout the day. And by summer, Delta teams will be using electrostatic spraying in all airports Delta serves in the U.S. the same measure used on every Delta flight prior to boarding.

Delta has also started electrostatic spraying at TSA checkpoints in key markets and are working with the TSA to provide electrostatic spraying at all checkpoints in the airports Delta serves.

Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with industrial-grade HEPA filters on many Delta aircraft that extract more than 99.99 percent of particles, including viruses.

Also Boarding all flights from back to front, will reduce the instances of customers passing by one another to reach their seats.

Streamlining onboard food and beverage service on all flights and encouraging customers to pack their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to decrease physical touch points.

Delta will be providing supplies directly to customers when available, including hand sanitizers, care kits and other protective equipment to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and continue to work with health experts, partners and healthcare industry leaders on best practices.

While Delta is redefining the industry standard of clean and making more space on board for customers, Delta will also continuing to offer added flexibility if travel plans change by extending change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through June 30, providing customers the option to change their plans without a fee for a year from the date of purchase, stating that the waiver also applies to award tickets and redeposit fees.