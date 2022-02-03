Dana Air reintroduces early flights from Abuja Feb 1

Dana Air has announced that it will reintroduce its early morning flights from Abuja to Lagos from February 1, 2022.

A statement from the airline said, with more of its aircraft back to full service after comprehensive maintenance, the airline is introducing additional flights but most importantly its early morning flights from Abuja to Lagos and other destinations from February 1, 2022.

“The introduction of this service is a precursor to our intention and strategic plan to expand further up north while consolidating on our existing route network.

”We are also pleased to announce the retirement of one of our captains on our B737 aircraft – Captain Kolawole Shokunbi after an illustrious 44-year highflying career abroad and in Nigeria,” the airline stated.

Speaking at a brief retirement ceremony organised for him, Kolawole Shokunbi said, ”this grand welcome on my retirement will linger for a long time in my memory and I have nothing but love for you all at Dana Air. I must state here that in my 44 years of flying, Dana remains the best for me.”

Also speaking at the event, Segun Omole, Dana Air’s Director of Flight Operations, said Shokunbi is one of its very experienced hands and the airline will tap from his wealth of experience to train the young Nigerian pilots that it will be recruiting soon as part of its expansion drive to connect more cities in Nigeria.