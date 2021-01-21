Dana Air introduces flexible no change fee policy

Dana Air has introduced a flexible no change fee policy as part of its promise to serve its customers better and offer innovative products to support their ever-changing travel desires

According to Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline’s communications manager, “Dana Air understands that the exigencies of daily activities can make planning a trip difficult. So with this new policy, our customers will now only be charged a fare difference (If Applicable) without a change fee when they make up to 2 changes on their ticket at least 2 hours to their flight.

“However, if the changes are made after the flight is operated or one hour to the flight, the fee will be applicable. This new policy is part of our promise to our guest to offer an improved service delivery, innovative and supportive products to meet and exceed their travel expectations.

“Our 10 percent on base fare web discount is still available to encourage our guests to embrace our multiple, safe, and secure online platforms. Our guests are advised to visit website www.flydanaair.com, call 01 2809888 or send us a chat on WhatsApp 07051190363 for further details.” Kingsley added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of 9 aircraft, and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Owerri, Enugu.