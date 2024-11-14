Crashed helicopter: Preliminary report to be published within 30 days – Keyamo

President Osibanjo Helicopter crash

.Three bodies yet to be recovered

Festus Keyamo, minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has announced that the preliminary report on the helicopter crash that occurred on October 14, 2024, will be published within 30 days on the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) website.

During a press conference at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Keyamo provided an update on the investigation, emphasising the government’s commitment to uncovering the cause of the tragic incident.

Keyamo confirmed that on October 31, 2024, the wreckage of the crashed helicopter was located, although key components, including the flight recorder, were initially missing. The flight recorder, crucial for understanding the crash’s cause, was eventually recovered on November 8, 2024. He assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to identify any safety issues and recommend changes to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The minister outlined the steps being taken to examine all aspects of the incident, including reviewing the helicopter’s maintenance records, assessing the crew’s training and medical history, and analysing the engines and other components. Keyamo emphasised that this investigation would carefully consider human, mechanical, and environmental factors that could have contributed to the accident.

Tragically, five of the eight passengers on board the helicopter have been confirmed dead, and their bodies have been recovered. He noted that efforts are ongoing to locate and recover the remaining three individuals, one passenger and two crew members.

The minister also said that the NSIB’s family assistance department, in collaboration with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is working closely with the bereaved families to offer support during this difficult time.

He emphasised that the underwater recovery of victims and wreckage was a significant project requiring careful planning and provision of technology, expertise and substantial financial resources, noting that, “Over sixty personnel were mobilised to the site including professional divers and other technical experts, marine vessels and diver boats equipped with sophisticated state-of–the-art gadgets for scanning the sea bed and tracking.”

“The United States of America, as the State of Design and Manufacture of the helicopter, has appointed an NTSB investigator as the Accredited Representative, assisted by a Technical Adviser nominated by Sikorsky Aircraft, while France, the State of Design and Manufacture of the engines has appointed an Accredited Representative, assisted by a Technical Adviser from SAFRAN, the engine manufacturer,” he said

The helicopter Sikorsky S76C+ Aircraft, according to the minister, was manufactured in 1998 by Sikorsky Aircraft, USA (Serial Num: 760486, Registration Marks: 5N-BQG), which departed from Port Harcourt Military Airport with destination to NNPC’s Floating Production Storage Offloading vessel (FPSO), Nium Antan, with 8 (eight) Individuals, 6 passengers and 2 Crew members.

While extending condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased victims of the accident, the minister stated that the investigation into the accident does not apportion blame or assist in determining liability. He further acknowledged the cooperation from operators like, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

Share