COVID-19: NAMA cautions staff on safety procedures, as FG relaxes lockdown

Ahead of the partial relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown billed to commence today, Monday, staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) have been tasked to ensure full compliance with the directives and safety guidelines by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on COVID-19 preventive measures, including social distancing, regular washing of and/ or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face mask.

Fola Akinkuotu, managing director of NAMA, who stated this in a message to staff of the agency, noted that “while the health and wellbeing of workers is of utmost importance to management, a lot needs to be done by staff themselves to ensure they remain safe in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic which is still very much in our midst.”

He assured workers that the agency had put in place procedures and measures that would guarantee their safety in the work place, stressing that “the battle against Covid-19 is a collective one and we must all join hands with the Federal Government to triumph at the end of the day”.