COVID-19: FAAN set to slash workers’ salaries

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has told its workers that they will be receiving half Salaries in the month of May to the disagreement of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (ATSSSAN) and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, (ANAP) who are spoiling for a showdown.

The reason for the reduction in emoluments is not unconnected with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The salary slash has not gone down well with workers as aviation unions in FAAN have given the management 24 hours to call for an urgent meeting with the unions to discuss the memo sent to staff on their inability to pay the full month salary for the month of May.

Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in a memo dated 19th of May, 2020, stated their decision to pay half salaries for May and also assured that when revenue collection resumes and improves, the balance will be paid.

FAAN/HQ/Admin/2020/05 signed by the General Manager, Administration, Musa read: “This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst COVID19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May 2020.

“However, as soon as the revenue generation improves, the balance will be paid. This measure is to ensure the survival of the organization”.

Since the advent of the pandemic and closure of the airports March 23rd, 2020, activities around the nation’s airports have been grounded to a halt in the industry to prevent the spread of the virus through air travel.

The unions however have said that failure to call the meeting to explain the memo may cause industrial disharmony, “and the consequences which may arise shall be put onto your door steps.”

The unions in FAAN, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (ATSSSAN) and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, (ANAP) in a letter addressed to the Managing Director, FAAN on Wednesday and signed by Abdulrazaq Saidu, its Secretaries General, Comrade and Comrade Frances Akinjole say the Unions are amazed and disturbed by the FAAN’s management unilateral decision despite the agreement with the unions that before any decision is taken, they will be carried away.

The unions in their reaction said “if such affront could be willfully meted out to a component of the staff conditions of service, CoS, without the knowledge of the National unions which is a party to the agreement, it portends a possibility of waking up one day to find the CoS document clandestinely reviewed.”