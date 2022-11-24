Christmas travellers get more options as Green Africa launches promo

Intending travellers for the Christmas period are to get some new options with Green Africa’s 10 percent discount on fares on all routes in its network.

Tagged ‘Green Friday’, which is unlike the yearly Black Friday deals that are only valid for a day, the 10 percent promo is on all flight tickets bought on Green Africa from now till Friday, November 25th, 2022.

With the end of the year just around the corner, customers can make the most of the sales, which allow them to travel from November 21st to December 10th, 2022, and in the new year from January 20th to February 28th, 2023.

To be a part of the promo, customers should visit its website to book their flights directly; insert ‘gFriday’ in the promo code section on the website and fill out the itinerary and automatically, the 10 percent is taken off the fares.

Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, chief commercial officer at Green Africa, explains, “As connectors, we believe in the need to facilitate ease of movement for our loyal customers as we get closer to the end of the year. While Green Africa is already the most affordable airline in the country, we hope this promo further helps our customers connect with their loved ones during this festive season.”

The promo code is ‘gFRIDAY,’ and all that customers need to do is insert the promo code on the Green Africa website, to get 10 percent off all flights purchased, Mbanuzuo added.

Winner of the Corporate Governance Award at the 4th Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards, 2022, in South Africa, Green Africa continues to be one of the most reliable and on time carriers with quality service in the country.