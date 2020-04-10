Caverton Pilots: NANTA commends FG’s call for peaceful resolution

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has praised the ongoing efforts by the federal government to meet with Rivers State government to find amicable settlement to free detained pilots of Caverton Helicopters.

The association said it was pleased to know that that pilots were not taken to conventional correction centers but are being held at a Rivers government-owned hotel.

Susan Akporiaye, president of the private sector travel trade group, disclosed that the pressures and fear of the uncommon times the nation finds itself must have led to the unfortunate event.

“I’m impressed by the maturity, patience and recourse to peaceful resolution by the federal government and in the same breath appreciate the Rivers State government for taking care of the pilots in a hotel instead of the confines of dreaded correctional facility.

The two Carveton Helicopters pilots sent to prison by the Rivers State government through a magistrate were eventually not taken to the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre (prison).

According to the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheaus Adangor, who prosecuted Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, the two pilots were taken to a government facility.

The AG told newsmen on Thursday that he went back to the court to vary the order and approve the detention to take place at a government facility. He mentioned Delta Hotel, a Rivers State government-owned low-tone hotel as the facility.

Adangor said the pilots are being taken care of by doctors from the COVID-19 Task Force as part of isolation process to ensure that Rivers people are not infected.

The AG was reacting to a deluge of concerns by civil society groups who have pelted the governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for actions so far taken, especially the use of courts when all courts have been shut and the suspension of elected local council chairmen despite a 2019 Supreme Court affirmative ruling that local councils and their funds are not under the control of state governors.

Meanwhile, the state governor has been speaking of his resolve to protect his people, saying he had intelligence reports that some people were out to spread coronavirus in the state.

“The highly insensitive and provocative actions of Calverton Helicopters took place in the midst of credible intelligence reports about plans by our enemies to traffic carriers of the dreaded Coronavirus into the State.

“Their morbid intention is to create panic by pushing up the infection rate and rubbish the robust measures we have since put in place to cut off the spread of the virus and keep our State and our citizens safe and secure from the ravaging pandemic.

Nanta president further appealed to River State government to let go of the pilots to enable them spend the Easter holidays with their families, pending the conclusion of other aspects of the peace process.

“These uncommon times have put everyone, including our leaders, on edge. We have not seen this type of pandemic in our lifetime and it can be understood that pressure-driven mistakes can occur, so we urge restraint in this time of celebration of symbolic rising of Christ from death.

“We must forgive ourselves and free our pilots on the frontline of national economic growth. Rivers State is part of Nigeria and the pilots are Nigerians,” she explained.