Boost for aviation ground handling as NAHCO ramps up equipment acquisition

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO Plc) has taken delivery of a new set of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), which will be boosting aviation logistics and ground handling across airports in Nigeria.

The GSE which includes four units of high capacity Mallaghan Mobile Steps with Chutes and a fourteen tons cargo main deck High loader.

The tier four Deutz engine capacity Mobile steps are installed with multi-functional Sensors, while the Angelo Bombelli/Airmarell Highloader, has a forward platform with three folding flaps and automatic retractable rear stopper.

It also comes with a dual row of ten powered rubber wheels controlled in two independent sections for longitudinal transfers. The battery-operated emergency pump Highloader comes with a double hydraulic braking on each front wheel to aid its performance. Also acquired are five units of Toyota coaster buses and one Toyota HiAce bus, all for crew transportation.

Read also: NAHCO approves N665m dividend to shareholders as turnover grows by 44%

Indranil Gupta, the group managing director and chief executive officer, said at the unveiling of the GSE, “we are committed to satisfying our clients/customers through excellent service delivery, using latest equipment and also confident that the Group’s equipment acquisition plan would bolster our resolve in making the NAHCO group a one-stop-shop for aviation logistics and travels.

“Along with the phased plan of GSE acquisition, we also plan to invest in cutting-edge technology to delight our customers/clients in a more effective, efficient, and seamless manner’’.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training and logistics.

The company currently offers its services to several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the larger market share of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

NAHCO was privatized in 2005 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2006 and has remained the fastest growing stock in the industry. The Company is now owned by over 80, 000 shareholders, as well as local and institutional investors.