Boost for aviacargo as NAHCO invests N1bn on export processing centre

As part of efforts to enhance Nigeria’s export drive, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc disclosed at the weekend that it has invested N1 billion in the export processing centre in Lagos.

Speaking at a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, Indranil Gupta, its group managing director, said NAHCO plans to replicate the same facility in its Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Enugu stations if the Lagos centre yields expected results.

Gupta disclosed that the company also plans to revive business activities in Kano, adding, “We want to take Kano back to its original glory. With the export processing centres, we want to reach out to farmers and the middlemen who are supplying and buying the products.

He said NAHCO is completely focused on export, adding that the processing centre would also enhance the standardisation of the export processing system.

“The idea is that Nigerian products will be in one shop where they will be well sorted, arranged, and packaged before being transported. We plan to put forward some ideas on improving exportation before the Aviacargo committee.

“I know that Nigeria can be the food basket of the continent if the producers and farmers avail themselves of the potential of the continent. It is much more profitable to export than to import because it comes with foreign exchange,” he said.

Also speaking on the export processing centre, Saheed Lasisi, group executive director of NAHCO, said NAHCO is spearheading the exportation business, with the centres coming up as links with farmers and serious exporters.

“Our focus is to encourage Nigerian exporters and farmers. Some of our staff were in London for training on packaging and others recently, and we have also identified five major airports for this. We are also hopeful that purchasing power will improve,” he said.

On Ground Support Equipment (GSE), Gupta said naira depreciation has led to an increase in operating costs, adding that it has adversely affected the importation of handling equipment.

“The company could have significantly done better, but for the depreciation,’ Gupta said.

Gupta, who expressed optimism for 2024, said, “I hope the purchasing power will improve; that will help in our input volumes, and that will also attract more airlines into Nigeria. The total number of air travellers is between 19 and 20 million. Nigeria is not a poor country, but we look forward to more entrepreneurs, so all these can help us get more Nigerians to fly.”