Boeing writes Keyamo on efforts to grant airlines access to aircraft 

Boeing, the United States plane maker has written to Festus Keyamo, on efforts the firm is making to ensure Nigerian airlines get access to leased aircraft.

Titled, ‘Invitation Letter to Dublin, Ireland for the Airline Economics Conference, January 12’, the letter signed by Moore Ibekwe, Commercial Sales Director

Africa Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, highlighted efforts being made by plane manufacturers to speed up aircraft leasing and financing for Nigerian carriers.

“Following your visit to our facilities in the United States, the press coverage about Nigerian Aviation has been remarkably positive like never before seen, therefore we need to capitalize on the positive momentum in the spirit of the MoU.

“During your visit, one of the follow up items was to organize a forum during the Airline Economics whereby we can leverage our relationships with leasing companies’ leadership for you to meet them and update them personally on the strides that the Federal Government of Nigeria is undertaking to improve the aviation industry. As we all agreed, in the presence of our Senior Vice President of Sales, it will be best if they heard from you firsthand,” Ibekwe told Keyamo in the letter.

Ibekwe said on Boeing’s side, it is coordinating the efforts with lessors to firm up dates and timing for these meetings.

“We would like to keep the delegation small and focused on Nigerian airlines seriously considering leasing of aircraft in the next 24 months. The airlines we bring to the forefront must be prepared so that we can demonstrate real business opportunities to keep the attention of the lessors.

“We have also been working with several banks in Nigeria and Africa Trade Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) to develop a Credit Enhancement product specifically for Nigeria to facilitate operating leases by providing additional layer of security to global lessors who may have shown interest in the region,” the Boeing Commercial Sales Director, Africa said

He said they envisage a forum that will include the Ministry, Airline Operators of Nigeria, representatives, Nigerian banks, lessors/financiers, and Boeing to chart a course for a new future for Nigerian aviation.

Ibekwe said he does not doubt that Keyamo’s legacy as the agent of change will be written in history.

Share