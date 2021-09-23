BASL honours driver for returning bag containing money, valuables at MMA2

The Management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, has rewarded Eluu Emmanuel for returning a bag containing bundles of local, foreign currencies, jewellery and other valuables worth millions of Naira.

The bag was left inside one of the passenger buses used for conveying travellers at the Airside of MMA2.

While narrating his experience, Eluu said he was returning to the Operations office when he discovered a bag left by one of the passengers and decided to do the right thing by escalating the development to his immediate Supervisor, who in turn related it to AVSEC Supervisor in charge of the Airside operation.

For this exemplary display of honesty, the management of BASL handed a cash reward and letter of commendation to Eluu.

Read also: BASL to enforce passenger pickup, drop off policy at MMA2

Presenting the cash reward and letter of commendation to Eluu, the Group Head, Human Resources, Resort International, Ola Azeez, said anyone who displays such exemplary behaviour as Eluu’s deserves to be celebrated.

Azeez continued, “Some others would have picked the bag and walked away, and such would be difficult to trace – if not totally impossible. What could only happen is to indict everybody working the shift of the time it occurred, but we thank you for your honesty, for picking up the item and handing it over to the appropriate authorities. Your singular action is clearly in sync with the Core Values of the organization.”

In the same vein, Raphael Uchegbu, the acting Business head of BASL, stated that the good integrity goes across board the entire operations of MMA2, stressing that, “we also commend his supervisors and head of the Unit for toeing the path of honour, as it could easily have been dismissed by anyone.”

It would be recalled that a staff of BASL was reported recently to have found and escalated a lost passenger bag at about 1510hrs of 30th August 2021.

According to BASL, the rightful owner of the said item has since taken possession of the forgotten luggage.