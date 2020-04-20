BA evacuates 213 British nationals from Nigeria

British Airways flight BA9157 on Monday afternoon evacuated 213 British nationals from the Lagos International airport.

The aircraft, a Boeing 747 with registration number G-CIVO with 22 crew members landed the airport at 1.22pm.

The aircraft departed at 4pm with 235 persons on board.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) had banned international flights but confirmed essential flights will still operate.

The essential flights include aircraft in state of emergency, over flights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, alternate aerodrome identified in the flight plan, technical stop where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety related operations.