Three aviation unions in the sector have threatened to create unrest in the sector if the federal government fails to redeploy the Area Controller Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal (PCT) and all the custom officers involved in the alleged assault on the Director of Aviation Security Services within 14 days.

This development is coming after a dispute erupted between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday, at the NAHCO Shed of the Hajj/Cargo Terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Afegbai Albert Igbafe, FAAN’s Director of Aviation Security Services, was supervising the installation of Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) machines—critical tools for enhancing airport security.

Igbafe, accompanied by FAAN officials, introduced himself as the Director of FAAN’s Aviation Security Services and communicated the purpose of their visit, explaining that the installation of the ETD machines was a routine security upgrade.

However, armed Customs officers on-site, without verifying his claim and identity, locked the director inside the NAHCO Shed, insisting that they had not been notified about the equipment and had no prior clearance for its installation.

In a statement by Ogbe John, Branch secretary Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Agbor John, Secretary Lagos Branch, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Emmanuel Okon, Branch Secretary, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) urged government to clearly define the duties and roles of the custom operation in a bonded warehouse in civil aviation.

The unions also called on government to immediately reduce the numbers of custom officers operating in civil aviation as obtained globally.

The three unions further called on FAAN management to immediately sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with all paramilitary agencies in the

airports, defining scope, roles and responsibilities.

The unions warned that if their demands were not met within fourteen days the unions cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony.

