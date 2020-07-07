Aviation palliatives: CBN approves 5% interest loan from 2021

The Aviation industry will enjoy five percent interest loan rate through the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, from 2021 as palliatives to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hadi Sirika the Minister of Aviation, said on Monday the daily briefing of the PTF on Covid-19 that there were two types of palliatives being organized for the industry.

He noted that apart from the one coming from the Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, they have organised one with the CBN which had been approved, adding that those interested in the pain would have to apply.

“There are two types of palliatives, there are the ones we are organizing through the CBN, it is not for airlines alone, it is go the Aviation Industry including travel agents, ground handling, catering, car hire etc. and off course the agencies, the palliatives is total, the one we are organizing with CBN has been approved but they would apply for loan and that loan would be at 5% from 2021.”

Sirika stressed that there is a template for applicants of the loans of how much each airline or each business in Aviation including ground handling, catering, restaurant anmong others would apply for.

“So everybody that is participating in this air economy is being looked out for in this palliatives.

“The second component is the one that is coming from government through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, that is still being worked out and we shall Inform you when it is in due course.”

On physical distancing inside the cabin as flights are bill to restart, the Aviation Minister assured that passengers have nothing to fear in the spread of the virus.

On the testing of crew, he said they would be regularly tested in line with the Protocols the NCAA had issued them.