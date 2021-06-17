Aviation ministry, agencies back 25th LAAC conference

Major stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation industry are already keying into preparations for the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Conference slated for July 28, 2021.

The conference with the theme: ‘Nigeria Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation,’ is the 25th edition in the series and will be held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja.

While the Ministry of Aviation has indicated interest to be part of the event, all the aviation agencies, including: Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria have equally expressed their desire to be fully involved in the whole arrangements.

Expressing their commitments to the forthcoming event, NCAA averred that it would always support the league at all times.

Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, NCAA, in a statement affirmed its agency’s support and endorsement of the conference.

Nuhu said: “We continue to partner with the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) for a successful outing as scheduled. This is in line with our resolve to invest in project(s) that could elicit solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting air travel in the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to fruitful deliberations and a stronger industry.”

The 25th Conference and Awards 2021 is expected to be attended by over 250 aviation industry professionals; physically and virtually, cutting across the aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and captains of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

Chinedu Eze, the Chairman, Conference Committee, LAAC, said that top aviation personalities would deliver insightful papers on a wide range of topical issues in aviation at the annual conference.

According to him, outstanding stakeholders made up of individuals and corporate organisations who had distinguished themselves in the industry would also be honoured with various industry awards at the event.

Eze further stated that the 24th edition of the conference was held virtually on July 18, 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, which crippled lots of global economies.