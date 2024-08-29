Aviation minister signs MoU with Boeing to facilitate aircraft acquisition

In a move aimed at advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing, one of the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday in Seattle, Washington, USA, in the presence of key Nigerian aviation stakeholders, including executives from major Nigerian airlines, the top management team of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and representatives from the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

The MoU was signed by the Minister and Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, and marks a significant step forward in enhancing the operational efficiency and safety of Nigerian airlines while positioning them for growth in the global aviation market.

The key highlights of the MoU include:

Facilitation of Aircraft Acquisition: Boeing will leverage its extensive network of financiers and lessors to help Nigerian airlines acquire newer generation Boeing aircraft, thus modernizing their fleets.

Boeing is expected to provide enhanced technical support to assist airlines in the introduction of new or used Boeing aircraft, ensuring smooth integration into existing operations.

In a statement by Tunde Moshood SA Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, he stated that the agreement includes provisions for comprehensive training in airline operations and business models, aimed at improving the business practices and operational efficiency of Nigerian airlines.

Boeing will grant Nigerian airlines access to its vast repository of maintenance documents, engineering drawings, parts purchasing, and flight operations documents, streamlining maintenance practices and reducing operational downtimes.

“Boeing will provide on-site Field Services Representation in Nigeria or nearby locations, offering immediate support to airlines as they navigate operational challenges.

“A leadership-development training program will be implemented to strengthen the leadership pipeline within Nigerian airlines, ensuring sustained growth and excellence.

“Boeing will collaborate with Nigerian airlines on in-flight operations, maintenance, and engineering to enhance safety and operational efficiency across the board.

“In partnership with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Boeing will work closely with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and regional regulators to bolster safety oversight within the region,” Moshood said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Nigeria Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, SAN emphasized the importance of the MoU in supporting the growth of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“This partnership with Boeing represents a significant milestone in our efforts to modernize and enhance the capabilities of Nigerian airlines. The benefits of this MoU will be far-reaching, not only in improving the operational efficiency of our airlines but also in ensuring the safety and reliability of air travel in Nigeria,” he said.

Anbessie Yitbarek, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa at Boeing, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are excited to work closely with Nigeria’s aviation stakeholders to deliver tailored solutions that will help Nigerian airlines thrive in the competitive global aviation landscape. This MoU underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and development of aviation in Africa.”

The strategic MoU is expected to catalyze significant improvements in Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure and operational standards, further positioning the country as a key player in the global aviation industry.