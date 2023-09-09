Aviation minister sets up task force on airlines’ relocation from old to new Lagos airport terminal

Following the teething problems of relocating the international airlines to the new Terminal which was necessitated by the recent fire outbreak at the old International Terminal in Lagos, Festus Keyamo SAN, the Minister, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has set up a task force to resolve these challenges within the shortest possible period.

The members of the task force include Hassan Musa, Retired PS and ex-Dir of Deptof Air Transport Management; Adebayo Oladipo, General Manager Aerodrome Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Collins Mukoro, SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development; Uyoyou Edhekpo, SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development; and Henry Agbebire, SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Recall that during the Minister’s inspection of the Lagos Airport on Thursday 31st August 2023, he had given a deadline of October, 1 2023 for the relocation.

However, the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had to fast track the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak which raised safety concerns and affected passengers’ movements.

In a statement by Oluseyi Odutayo, Head Press and Public Affairs Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, he urged all passengers and other stakeholders to be patient and bear with the government as the inconvenience caused will soon be resolved.

Odutayo said the primary objective of this task force include resolving passenger concerns, minimise discomfort and enhance effective public company.

He said the Minister extends his deepest regrets over the inconvenience caused and assures all travelers that the ministry is fully committed to resolving these concerns promptly.