Aviation is not for investors that need quick returns – Babalakin

Bolanle Olawale Babalakin, the chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, (MMA2) has explained that aviation is usually a long term investment and it is not a place for an investor that needs a quick return.

According to him, Bi-Courtney has been on for a number of years now and is seeking to improve efficiency, benefits of its customers and in the process, they hope they will make some profit.

Speaking during the launch of the MMA2 Premium Departure Concierge Service at the airport terminal, Babalakin said MMA2 has shown that there is room for private capital contribution into governmental purposes.

“We have a single objective of improving the quality of travels in Nigeria. We have two lounges that cater for those who spend considerable time at the airport and want comfort. This is in furtherance of that.

“There are passengers who require more than passing by. They want to be where they can be productive, for their business in a relatively comfortable environment like what we see when we travel to more advanced countries We still have a lot of plans for developing this airport with the necessary support and ensure that this becomes a haven of comfort and outstanding travel experience for Nigerians,” Babalakin said.

He said Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has stated very clearly he wants to promote and encourage the private sector, and create more businesses. He said this should be the mandate of anybody working in this government so that Nigeria can enlarge the economy, employ more people in very comfortable jobs and have a greater nation.

Bi-Courtney has meticulously crafted the concept of the “MMA2 Premium Departure Concierge Service,” inspired by passengers’ discerning preferences and the desire for a seamless journey.

The Departure Concierge Service which ushers in a new era of luxury and convenience at the heart of travel in Lagos State is set to redefine the experience of highnet-worth individuals, traveling within and around Nigeria.

The service which is described as a pinnacle of sophistication and ease that

caters to esteemed passengers flying through the Centre of Excellence, Lagos is an embodiment of comfort, convenience, and exclusivity.

As travellers step into the departure area, they would be greeted by an ambiance that exudes elegance.