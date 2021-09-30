ASKY acquires 10th aircraft, expands flight schedule from October 1

ASKY Airline is expected to take delivery of its 10th Aircraft on the 1st of October, 2021. Also on the same day, the airline plans to restructure its flight schedule with increased frequencies to most of its current markets for optimum service delivery, the company disclosed in a statement.

The 10th aircraft is a Boeing 737-800 with a capacity of 16 business class and 138 economy class seats. It is designed to offer customers comfort and style in the air. Entry to service of this aircraft has been highly anticipated to give more flexibility to meet the travel needs of our passengers.

In addition to this, ASKY’s flight restructuring is coming on the heels of the need to improve connectivity, increase frequencies and provide same day seamless connection with very short transit time at its hub in Lome, Togo.

From Oct 1, Abuja, Bamako, Conakry, Monrovia and N’djamena will have daily flights and Accra will have double daily flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline prides itself in on-time performance and its constant quest to improve its services while providing travellers with the best connection within West and Central Africa and beyond, and with its partnership with Ethiopian Airlines which opens up the Region to direct flights from Lome to JFK and NYC, passengers can be sure of a seamless connection from wherever.

ASKY is a 100 percent privately owned airline created by regional banking institutions in Africa that includes The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), The West African Development Bank (BOAD) and Ecobank Group (ETI) in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. ASKY is a commercial company that is managed by experienced African aviation professionals, with Ethiopian airlines as its strategic partner.

ASKY currently operates a fleet of nine aircraft: five (4) Boeing 737-800s and five (5) Boeing 737-700s, serving twenty-five (25) cities in twenty-two (22) countries within Africa.

ASKY’s focus is to develop a strong intra-Africa network that fosters regional development, tourism, economic growth and regional integration as a major economic catalyst within the continent with its long-term goal of a sustainable business focused on profitability.