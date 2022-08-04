Art hotel opens in Lagos with appeal to business travellers, tourists others

The Art Hotel, a 5 star boutique hotel nested in the heart of Lagos has opened in Lagos with appeal to business travellers, tourists and significant net individuals, amongst others.

The hotel offers various features an ideal business traveller or tourist would want some of which include proximity, Free (and Fast) Wi-Fi, power outlets, accessible meeting rooms, fast services and several other features promoting productivity and rest.

The hotel held its launch on July 11, 2022, presenting the public to its cutting-edge 5-star business hotel. The hotel in Oniru features the ultra-modern architectural design and innovation, as well as a combination of art, business, and luxury.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, who was also a special guest of honour, stated that the hotel, which aims to promote Nigerian arts and crafts, includes a gallery with a diversified exhibit of Nigerian arts for public display in celebration of the country’s vibrant culture.

Mohammed said that the hotel displays some of the best Nigerian artworks and crafts.

The authentic art-deco hotel rooms are well suited for tourists, business travellers, significant Net individuals, industry executives, visual enthusiasts and so on, which is managed by a team of hospitality professionals.

“The Art Hotel brand is a new offering connected to art, style, culture, sophistication, and contemporary creativity that promises quality service and authentic guest experiences to deliver customer satisfaction in a distinctive environment. This project was carefully planned to highlight our distinctive art, inventiveness, and creative works,” Mohammed added.

Dignitaries and industry legends who came out to celebrate the launch were warmly welcomed, given a tour of the hotel, rooms, and gallery, and were treated to great food, drinks, and music.

A few of the esteemed guests were in attendance at the Grand Launch of The Art Hotel, including Lai Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, represented by Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State; Royal Father of the day, Oba of Oniru, Oba Gbolahan lawal; Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan; Lawal, Oba Saheed Elegushi; Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria; Hakeem Muri-Okunola, head of service, Lagos State; Nura Kangiwa, Director General National Institute of Hospitality; Nike Art Gallery; Idowu lluyomade, head pastor City of David Church; Foli Coker, Director General Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation; amongst other notable individuals.

The event went on with the ribbon cutting, officially declaring the hotel open to the public, alongside Foli Coker, director general of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, presenting the award for Dedication and Service to the Nigerian Tourism Sector to Tunji Abdul, chief executive officer of The Art Hotel.

Speaking at the event Abdul stated that the team will dedicate themselves to providing quality service and maintaining great customer values while infusing Arts and culture into the Hospitality space in Lagos.

He said although it has been a challenging 5-year planning and development process, they are delighted and honoured to be opening their doors to the general public as they have positioned themselves to meet the growing demand of the business community, art lovers, and explorers.

He explained that the vision is to become the leading provider of differentiated, boutique Art-Deco hotels in key cities around the world starting with Lagos, and expanding to the west, South Africa, Europe, and the United States.

In addition to the opening, a performance by a saxophonist and entertaining stellar cultural performances kept the guests in high spirits after a spectacular night while enjoying the art exhibit around the hotel, a well-executed program in all.