Arik Air’s B737-700 undergoes rebranding in Ethiopia

One of Airik Air‘s Boeing 737-700 aircraft is undergoing livery change at one of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities of Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

The aircraft, which has been at the facility of Ethiopian airlines MRO for some weeks, it was learnt its livery may be changed to another airline brand.

A source close to Arik Air who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said on Tuesday that the aircraft may be leased to a start-up airline, which is scheduled to commence operations before the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Also, Ethiopian Airline declined to comment on the issue but confirmed that apart from the airline, other Nigerian carriers bring their aircraft for maintenance and repairs in its facilities.

Arik Air has been under the receivership of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) since February 2017.

Recalled that one of Arik Air’s aircraft was in the first quarter of 2020, rebranded in the colours of Nigeria Eagle.

A visit to the Ethiopian Airlines maintenance facility showed the logo of eagle emblazoned on its engine and painted in green colour, further indicating the seriousness of AMCON to start a new airline from the fleet of Arik Air.

At present, it was learnt that AMCON was in the last stage of acquiring an Air Operators’ certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which would make it commence scheduled services.