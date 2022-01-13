Arik Air Lagos-Asaba flight returns over technical issues

One of Arik Air’s Dash 8 Q-400 aircraft operating the Lagos-Asaba flight on Wednesday evening return to base due to a technical issue.

In a statement by Arik Air management, the aircraft landed safely and the Pilot in Command, in compliance with safety procedures, decided to disembark the passengers on the airside of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The aircraft was later taxied to the Arik Air hangar for maintenance action.

“A substitute aircraft has since been provided for the Asaba passengers.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the incident may have caused and assure our passengers that their safety is of utmost priority to us at Arik Air,” the airline stated