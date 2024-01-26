Another aircraft overshoots runway at Ibadan Airport

A CL 60 aircraft with registration number N580KR overshot runway 22 of the Ibadan Airport today.

This incident is coming barely two months after Hawker Sidley 800XP aircraft conveying a serving minister overshot the runway and skidded into the nearby bush at Ibadan Airport on November 3, 2023

Sources close to Ibadan Airport said that the flight originated from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport (NAA), DNAA, Abuja, to Ibadan Airport as its destination.

The flight’s estimated time of arrival, according to the source, was 10.55 am, and it also landed at 10.55 am.

Sources further said that on getting to Ibadan Airport with code DNIB, the aircraft attempted to land but overshot runway 22 of the airport.

The aircraft overshot the runway to the approach path of runway 04 and stopped about 150 metres.

