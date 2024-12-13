Allen Onyema meets President Tinubu, lauds hidden policy reforms

Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his efforts in implementing policies aimed at stabilising business operations across Nigeria.

Onyema who met with President Tinubu at the state house in Abuja on Thursday December 12th, said that the president has made great strides with the ease of doing business in the aviation industry, and with the new reforms introduced by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

He said he is certain that Tinubu’s administration will stabilise the aviation industry.

Onyema added that although the economy is facing turbulent times, Tinubu’s reforms will help the entire nation in the long run and he further encouraged Nigerians to support the government and indigenous investments.

“The president is a business man and he’s trying to stabilise businesses with his policies, but people don’t realise this. Some of us in business realize what the President is trying to do.

“What he is trying to do is the real restructuring of the country. Many Nigerians believe that restructuring is dividing the country along regional lines, but what Tinubu is doing is the real restructuring by changing the way we do things in the country for a better result in the long run,” Onyema added.

