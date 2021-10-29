All travellers must be fully vaccinated to fly into US – US govt

Beginning on November 8, the United States of America has asked that foreign national air travellers to the United States will be required – with only limited exceptions– to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status before boarding an airplane to fly to the United States.

A statement by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Public Affairs Section, states that this new global travel system replaces the existing country-by-country restrictions, putting in place a consistent approach worldwide.

“With the implementation of these new vaccine requirements, foreign national travellers who have been in one of the 33 countries with restrictions do not need to obtain national interest exceptions to travel to the United States.

“The CDC has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO),” the statement reads.

According to the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, when it comes to testing, fully vaccinated air travellers will continue to be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test taken within three calendar days of travel to the United States before boarding.

“That includes all travellers – U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and foreign nationals. For example, if a vaccinated traveller is traveling to the United States on Saturday, they can test from Wednesday on.

“To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travellers – whether U.S. citizens, LPRs, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to show proof of a negative test within one calendar day of travel to the United States,” it added.