Airport users to pay more as MMA2 increases car park tariff

Airport users will be paying more going forward as Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), announced an increment in car park and Lounge Services tariff at the airport terminal.

BASL said the tariff review was in light of the new economic reality in the country and the decision had long been held down, in clear economic solidarity with the airport terminal users, despite its inevitability, until it became inevitable for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

The tariff adjustments will affect car park and VIP Lounge tariffs only and will be effective on the 1st of November 2023.

Read also: Local airlines demand jet fuel import licence

In a statement signed by Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head, of Corporate Communications Department, Kola Bamigboye, Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, said “Our car park tariffs have been revised to align with our ongoing e&orts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for our valued passengers”.

According to Bamigboye, the new Car Park tariff structure will take into cognizance car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within the Multi-storey Car Park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

For the lounge access fee, Esther Ojeiwa, Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, said in order to maintain top-notch services at the lounge, it has become necessary to upwardly review the access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge by 33.3 percent.

Read also: Airport shutdown looms as aviation workers join planned strike

Ojeiwa stated that the MMA2 VIP walk-in lounge is accessible to travellers seeking comfort and convenience, as it provides a serene environment to relax and unwind before boarding and takeoff of scheduled flights.

“To further enhance the lounge experience, we have updated our lounge tariffs, offering even greater value for your money,” she added.

Yinka-Olawuyi stressed that the management of BASL wishes to assure the general public that these changes are essential to support ongoing improvements to our facilities, services, and overall passenger experience at MMA2.

“These new tariffs will come into effect on the 1st November 2023 and will be available on our website also,” she added.