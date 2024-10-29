Airport takeover: Senate approves ₦24bn refund to Nasarawa, Kebbi

The Nigerian Senate has approved over ₦24 billion as a promissory note refund to the Kebbi and Nasarawa State governments for construction works on the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin-Kebbi, and the Lafia Cargo Airport.

The federal government assumed control and ownership of the two airports, necessitating a reimbursement to the state governments. Kebbi State will receive ₦15.1 billion, while Nasarawa State will be reimbursed ₦9.5 billion.

The Senate’s decision followed the adoption of the report presented by the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, titled “Promissory Note Programme for the Refund to Kebbi and Nasarawa State Governments for Newly Constructed Airport Projects Executed on Behalf of the Federal Government”, on Tuesday.

The report was submitted by, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, on behalf of Senator Aliyu Wamakko, the Committee’s Chairman.

The Committee found that both state governments had fully completed the airport projects for which they sought reimbursement. It confirmed that the airports were constructed according to contractual specifications and were built to last.

The report also indicated that the Federal Ministry of Aviation conducted multiple inspection visits to the airports and verified that the work met the required standards. Additionally, the contractors involved in the projects have been fully paid by the state governments.

According to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Kebbi State is to be reimbursed ₦15,137,336,095.88 for the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin-Kebbi, while Nasarawa State will receive ₦9,542,651,786.11 for the Lafia Cargo Airport. The BPP confirmed that due process was followed throughout the procurement and construction phases.

The Committee recommended that the Senate approve the issuance of promissory notes to settle the outstanding claims and liabilities. It also urged the Federal Government to prioritise debt settlements through the issuance of promissory notes to avoid further liabilities arising from unpaid obligations to contractors and other stakeholders.

The Senate adopted the recommendations through a voice vote during Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate President.

