Airlines to explore ways to ‘force’ Boeing, Airbus to supply planes paid for 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has disclosed that airlines are frustrated and already running out of patience with aircraft suppliers that have failed in their promise to deliver aircraft and spares long paid for.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General who spoke to journalists in Geneva on Tuesday said the development which is squeezing these airlines’ operations would make them soon explore other options to ensure Boeing, Airbus and other aircraft suppliers supply this equipment.

Walsh said they expect severe supply chain issues to continue to impact airline performance into 2025, raising costs and limiting growth.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that the current aircraft delivery delays from plane makers Airbus and Boeing may worsen the current plane shortage in Nigeria, stakeholders said.

Boeing and Airbus, have been struggling to meet delivery goals amid supply chain challenges. An ongoing strike at Boeing has raised concerns about worsening delays at the U.S. planemaker amid a broader crisis around its safety reputation.

In addition to this, the war in the Middle East and Ukraine has become a threat to aircraft supply as the missiles being fired have to be replaced by firms that manufacture aircraft parts.

Walsh quantified the scale of the challenges facing airlines because of supply chain issues in its latest airline industry outlook:

The average age of the global fleet has risen to a record 14.8 years, a significant increase from the 13.6 years average for the period 1990-2024.

Aircraft deliveries have fallen sharply from the peak of 1,813 aircraft in 2018. The estimate for 2024 deliveries is 1,254 aircraft, a 30 per cent shortfall from what was predicted going into the year. In 2025, deliveries are forecast to rise to 1,802, well below earlier expectations for 2,293 deliveries with further downward revisions in 2025 widely seen as quite possible.

The backlog (cumulative number of unfulfilled orders) for new aircraft has reached 17,000 planes, a record high. At present delivery rates, this would take 14 years to fulfil, double the six-year average backlog for the 2013-2019 period. However, the waiting time is expected to shorten as delivery rates increase.

The number of “parked” aircraft is 14 per cent (approximately 5,000 aircraft) of the total fleet (35,166 as of December 2024, including Russian-built aircraft). While this has improved recently, parked aircraft remain 4 percentage points higher than pre-pandemic levels (equivalent to some 1,600 aircraft). Of these, 700 ( two per cent of the global fleet) are parked for engine inspections. We expect this situation to persist into 2025.

“Supply chain issues are frustrating every airline with a triple whammy on revenues, costs, and environmental performance. Load factors are at record highs and there is no doubt that if we had more aircraft they could be profitably deployed, so our revenues are being compromised.

“Meanwhile, the ageing fleet that airlines are using has higher maintenance costs, burns more fuel, and takes more capital to keep it flying. And, on top of this, leasing rates have risen more than interest rates as competition among airlines intensified the scramble to find every way possible to expand capacity.

“This is a time when airlines need to be fixing their battered post-pandemic balance sheets, but progress is effectively capped by supply chain issues that manufacturers need to resolve,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Specifically, IATA noted that persistent supply chain issues are t least partially responsible for two negative developments:

Fuel efficiency (excluding the impact of load factors) was unchanged between 2023 and 2024 at 0.23 litres/100 available tonne kilometres (ATK). This is a step back from the long-term (1990-2019) trend of annual fuel efficiency improvements in the range of 1.5-2.0 per cent.

Exceptional demand for leased aircraft pushed leasing rates for narrow-body aircraft to levels 20-30 per cent higher than in 2019.

“The entire aviation sector is united in its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But when it comes to the practicality of actually getting there, airlines are left bearing the biggest burden. The supply chain issues are a case in point.

“Manufacturers are letting down their airline customers and that is having a direct impact of slowing down airlines’ efforts to limit their carbon emissions. If the aircraft and engine manufacturers could sort out their issues and keep their promises, we’d have a more fuel-efficient fleet in the air,” said Walsh.

