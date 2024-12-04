Airline reduces local airfares to N80,000 for festive season

Air Vistara

Aero Contractors, one of Nigeria’s leading domestic airlines, has announced a reduction in ticket prices across all its routes during the festive season.

The airline revealed that economy tickets for all destinations would start at a flat rate of N80,000, a move aimed at alleviating the financial burden on Nigerians amid Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ado Sanusi, managing director of Aero Contractors, who made the announcement during a press briefing in Lagos, described the initiative as part of the company’s commitment to supporting its customers during the holidays.

“We understand the economic hardship Nigerians are facing, especially with high ticket prices, and we know the holiday season is nearby. In the spirit of Christmas, Aero Contractors has introduced what we call pocket-friendly Christmas prices. These fares, starting at N80,000, will apply to all our destinations, allowing Nigerians to travel without excessive costs,” Sanusi said

The reduced fares will be available for flights to all the airline’s destinations, including Abuja, Asaba, Benin City, Calabar, Kaduna, Kano, Enugu, Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Sokoto.

Sanusi further explained that the initiative, which began this December, will run through January 2025, with the possibility of extending to mid-February 2025. “This gesture is a way for us to give back to Nigerians and help families reunite during the Christmas season,” he added.

The announcement comes as airfares in Nigeria have soared to record levels, with tickets for routes like Lagos to Abuja costing between N160,000 and N180,000 for a single trip. Many passengers have reportedly abandoned air travel due to the high costs.

Sanusi assured the public that the new pricing model would not compromise Aero Contractors’ operations or profitability. With three aircraft in its fleet, the airline is confident in its ability to meet the demand while maintaining reliability.

“This decision was made after careful consideration,” he said. “We aim to remain modestly reliable and ensure our services are accessible to the flying public,”

The initiative, according to the airline, will not only make air travel more affordable but also allow more Nigerians to connect with loved ones during the festive season.

Share