Airline operators pass vote of confidence on Chris Najomo, acting NCAA DG

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has paid glowing tributes to Chris Najomo, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the transformation he brought into the regulatory agency since his appointment last year and affirmed that it is high time President Bola Tinubu confirm him as substantive head of the agency.

Allen Onyema, the Vice President of AON, and Obiora Okonkwo, the airline owners’ body spokesman, said the airliners passed a vote of confidence on him when they spoke separately at the International Air Transport Conference where they eulogized the former pilot and described his administration as the best that ever happened in the industry.

The two leaders described the changes taking place in the regulatory aspect of the country’s aviation as commendable saying the feat has made the Nigeria CAA one of the best in the world and affirmed that domestic operators have never had it so good in the country.

According to them, the coming on board of Najomo into the CAA has revolutionized the sector as it has ensured the safety of aircraft and passengers right to topical issues that airlines and airport workers take seriously.

The AON leaders also commended President Tinubu for the wisdom in appointing Najomo and the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) whom they said has confronted the global aviation community and ensured Nigeria is now respected.

Speaking, Mr. Allen said “This is a man who has come into the industry; he is not a novice at all. This is one of Nigeria’s finest pilots ever created under the sun, quote me, captain Chris Najomo is one of the most proficient pilots under the sun not just Nigeria. He has paid his dues.”

He said “Not only that, he has also paid his dues in airline management, don’t forget that he was once the Managing Director of an airline. So he knows the pains of the operators. On the other side too you need to go to NCAA. When you go to the NCAA today, the people are full of smiles because of Najomo. This is the kind of thing nobody should pray to lose. If we take it for granted we will get our fingers burnt.”

According to Allen “The AON of which I am a leader is affirming today that the regime of Najomo has brought the ease of doing business to the fore and we are all enjoying it in the aviation industry today. I am speaking as AON not as Air Peace or Allen Onyema now. We have complete trust in him; we are enjoying what he has done. As one of the leaders of AON, I get reports, that everybody is singing good things about the industry and when I went before President Tinubu and thanked him for the appointments he brought to bear in the aviation industry.

“I told the President that the appointment of Festus Keyamo has brought a positive revolution into the country’s aviation industry. And he deserves all the commendations, like it or hate it this is the truth.

He said, “The problem we have in this country is that we are always celebrating negativity, wherever we see negativity we like to promote it, everybody will blog it, everybody’s platforms promote it, but do what is right, nobody says anything about it.”

“I want to affirm here that Festus Keyamo has brought a positive revolution into our industry. Any operator who says otherwise is economical with the truth. How do you explain taking the entire industry out of unofficial blacklisting? All the bigger airlines, the legacy airlines of this world, all those hundreds and thousands of aircraft they have are financed, they don’t really owe them. All they do is call on Original Equipment Manufacturers and say we need this numbers of aircraft what they do is that the financiers comes in, I mean the lessors own and pay for those aircraft ad lease them back to them and people here are talking about Nigeria airlines not having capacity when Nigeria airlines hitherto were not exposed to such opportunities.”

“We were unofficially blacklisted by the leasing world because of the not so good incidents of the past when some Nigeria airlines went to court to stop lessors from taking their planes back. They then blacklisted Nigeria. So you must take your money there to go and buy the aircrafts. Nigeria airline owners’ and investors deserve applause, it is not easy.”

He explained “What we use in buying one plane you could use that to lease over 50 aircraft If those aircraft are available. If you pay forty million dollars for one brand new E2, all you need to lease the same plane, paying rentals every month is less than three hundred thousand dollars, divide forty million dollars by three hundred thousand you will get over sixty aircraft if those aircraft are available.”

“These are the things Keyamo saw when he came on board, it is not enough and mouthing Nigeria airlines that they don’t have capacity and asked foreign airlines to come and dominate, leech your country and take the monies out of your country. Everybody here will suffer it at the end of the day, your children and unborn children will suffer it. Let us be once patriotic.”

Onyema said “This government has done well for the aviation industry, look at the people appointed into the leadership of different agencies. Look at Bunmi in FAAN, she is doing very well, and all of them are doing very well. They are standing up. Then comes the regulator itself, this is the main thing also that has been dealing with airlines over the years.

“Najomo has zero tolerance for anything unsafe, let me tell you that, so when he is talking about ease of doing business in aviation he is not talking about allowing us to go scout free with blue murder, even there are evidence, this post arrival inspections, when you bring the aircraft into the country, when they come and they inspect it and it didn’t meet regulatory requirements they send those aircraft back, he has done that.”

So what he is trying to do is to make sure Nigeria does not lose so much money so he has made inspections of aircraft seamless for us and saved us a humongous sum of money. What he has done has saved Nigeria a lot of money that could have been expended on estacodes, air travel, and a lot of time wasting. Before this inspection of aircraft into the country might take over a month, as I am talking too to you now it is a matter of three days as long as you and your lessors have agreed and made your payment, you bring in your aircraft within three days they swarm on it and carry out the inspections, they have all the infrastructures within the country to do a good job.”

If it is okay they approve and if not they take it back, he tells the airlines to let the lessors know that if the aircraft is okay it will be approved and if otherwise,e they have to take it back. We sign before he approves so he is not shortchanging safety in any way. That is why I said he has zero tolerance for anything unsafe. The ease of doing business is back in aviation I can tell you that. Kudos to President Tinubu because it is not easy to appoint bright people into positions.”

“The appointment of captain Najomo is a square peg in a square hole, we can attest to that and we thank Mr. President for restoring the ease of doing business in aviation.”

On his part, Obiora said “I want to say that Captain Najomo is a blessing to the aviation industry. During his citation, he was called jolly papa, that was then but today I seek your indulgence to rebaptise him as aviation papa.”

“Sometime there are appointments that are round pegs in a round hole. The problem sometimes is not about the regulations; the problem could be who is implementing the regulations. Someone might be in that office and proposing laws out of his own sentiments but it is a different thing when you have somebody who is an all rounder in the industry.”

He said “like you have said, he is a successful pilot. All over the world before you see somebody with ten thousand hours of flight time is rare, so already he is a legend in the flying world, it is not easy, so doing twenty something thousand is very rare. That means he probably spent his whole life flying.”

Obiora said “Aside from that for us as airline operators, we do find some push back and résistance in the industry because some people who call themselves captains think that every about aviation should revolve around them, yet they have not done anything to improve their knowledge beyond flying and have not had a practical experience to even be part of the management of aviation to understand other things that involve beyond the cockpit experience.

“Unlike Captain Najomo he has done all those and more, he has also been an operator, a manager of business so a combination of all these things ladies and gentlemen gather here has given us the best aviation regulatory agency in the world.”

He said “I can attest to that. Recently I had an encounter with them, I called him around twelve midnight and he was in Turkey, that should be about 2a.m in Turkey and I said sir, I have a machine that I must bring into Nigeria. I needed a document for a landing for a chartered flight, in less than one hour he sent me the landing permit. I could not believe it.”

He said “What he stopped is not anything that threatens safety and procedures but what he battled with is the bureaucracy in government. On the side of the operators, we meet all our requirements.

“He is not somebody who will compromise with the issue of safety. You know what bureaucracy does to this country, so as an operator if we tell them I want to do this or that in thirty days, they ask you why it should not be done in less than one week. I can attest to it that something we thought we should do in three months, I have done in one week.”

Sharing an experience he said “Let me tell you another experience. I brought two aircraft within one week, the post arrival inspections were done the same day and our certificate of off-speck was done the same day. The next day we were doing our first flight, it has never happened in the history of aviation regulation in Nigeria.”

“one Friday one officer who was to sign my document had gone on weekend to Lagos, the DG got his people in the office to sign the whole of their part and put the document in an envelope and sent it to Lagos, it was sent to the man’s house, the officer signed it and it was returned to us to ensure that we meet the deadline of one day requirement for that document to allow us carry out operation. We have never had it this good.”

According to him, “My worry is not how long he will be because he has to be here, confirmed and even stay as long as his tenure permits but my fear is what we will do without Papa Aviation when his tenure expires.

“So when you talk about regulatory bottleneck in Nigeria, it is already a thing of the past for us with him on the seat, the only thing I want to say is for our nation to look at other aspect of our regulations that are not within NCAA purview to see how we can make Nigeria an aviation hub.”

