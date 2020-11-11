Air Peace to operate special flight to Delhi, November

Air Peace, has announced a forthcoming special charter flight to Delhi in India and back. The airline made this known in a news release made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Air Peace disclosed that the flight is scheduled to depart the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on November 27 and will return the next day.

According to the airline, persons interested in joining the charter flight should contact businessdevelopment@flyairpeace.com, adding that the Economy ticket sells for

$1300 while Business Class goes for $1800.

“Anyone who wishes to be on the flight should make payment immediately.

Passengers can also pay in Naira at N478/$1”, the airline said.