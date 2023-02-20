Air Peace to commence flights to India March 31

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier would commence flights to Mumbai, India on March 31, 2023.

The airline had met with its travel agents in preparations to the launch of Mumbai operations.

The meeting, tagged Travel Agents Forum for Mumbai and Upcoming Routes, was attended by the airline’s top travel agents and partners and was an opportunity for engagement on all the crucial initiatives regarding route network expansion.

Oluwatoyin Olajide, the chief operating officer, Air Peace, represented by Ifeoma Ekwerike, the head of commercial and business development, expressed appreciation to the travel agents for their support towards the growth of the brand.

Ekwerike further stressed that the airline is embarking on an aggressive but strategic route expansion to ease the travel burden of Nigerians and provide more seamless connectivity.

“We have a number of routes in the works. Mumbai is launching on March 31, 2023. Tel Aviv, Malabo, Congo Kinshasa, Lome and other regional destinations have been planned for commencement and announcements will be made once we finalise the arrangements”, she revealed.

According to the airline, passengers can connect Mumbai from Kano, Monrovia, Abuja, Accra, Port Harcourt and Douala through Lagos.

Speaking, Martin Okunpolor, the Chief Pilot, Air Peace, stated that the airline would be flying direct, nonstop to Mumbai.

He added that Delhi operations would follow subsequently, after the Mumbai operations have gained some momentum.

He said the airline would be deploying its wide-body, luxury Boeing 777 aircraft for the route and plans to begin with two weekly flight frequencies, adding that the Indian airspace is not new to Air Peace as the airline operated special charter flights to the country during the COVID-19 period.

“Passengers will enjoy the flight experience and we have well-trained and richly experienced pilots that operate our international flights, and Mumbai will not be an exception”, Okunpolor stated.

The forum was interactive as travel agents asked critical questions and gave suggestions on current route networks and prospective destinations.