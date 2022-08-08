Air Peace suspends Johannesburg route over delayed issuance of visas to Nigerians

Air Peace has announced that it will be suspending its Johannesburg flight operations due to the delayed issuance of South African visas to travellers.

In a public notice via tweeter, the airline stated that effective from August 22, 2022, its Johannesburg flight operations will be suspended till October 8, 2022.

According to Air Peace, the development is regrettable but has become inevitable due to the delayed issuance of South African visas to travellers, worsening forex crunch and the increasing cost of aviation fuel as well as its scarcity.

According to the airline, having informed the South African High Commission in Lagos of the effects of the difficulty in getting SA visas by Nigerians, which consequence is the abysmally low passenger loads on its flights to and from Johannesburg, it believes that the situation will have improved within the next 60 days. “Hence, our willingness to resume operations on the October 8, 2022,” the airline stated.

“Passengers whose flights are affected have the option of rescheduling to fly before August 22, 2022 or from October 9, 2022. Passengers can also request for refund,” it added.